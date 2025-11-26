Made in the 956: San Juan’s Anna Heart

A San Juan native is representing the Rio Grande Valley in an opportunity of a lifetime.

Anna Heart, 19, is now one of the faces for national clothing brand Torrid. The brand makes clothes for plus-sized women.

“I'm just grateful for this opportunity that torrid gave me, it's just a dream come true,” Anna said.

Anna said she learned she won Torrid’s latest casting call for their new campaign through social media.

“I’ve been shopping at this store since I was little," Anna said.

Anna Heart, Torrid is more than just a store. It's a place that helped her find her confidence.

“Torrid just helped me get that confidence back, helped me feel better in my own skin,” Anna said.

Anna entered the casting call back in August. This month, she was selected as the winner in the 18-19 category.

“I cried so much, of course, tears of joy. I was so ecstatic, so happy, it just means a lot to me to represent this brand,” Anna said.

Anna will represent torrid in different campaigns. You may even see her pictures in a Torrid store near you.

Not only is Anna a model, she's also a social media influencer on TikTok. She has over 237,000 followers on TikTok and over 13,000 on Instagram.

“I was always a shy kid, I was always introverted so that really helped me get out of my shell — where it helped me talk in front of the camera, be in front of the camera,” Anna said.

Anna said she is proud to be from the Valley.

“We have so much talent down here, beauty talent, potential, and I just want the world to know about this place,” Anna said.

Anna Heart is Made in the 956.

Watch the video above for the full story.