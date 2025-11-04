Made in the 956: Cyco Therapy providing a space for Valley cyclists

The biking community is growing in the Rio Grande Valley as new trails are being built.

Cyco Therapy Bike Shop is providing a place for cyclists to tune up their bikes and bond over their love for the sport.

"It's a really small shop, but it's really mighty as well," Cyco Therapy Bike Shop owner Carlos Solis said.

The business opened its doors just three months ago and is located near Conway Avenue and between 13th Street and 14th Street.

"What Cyco Therapy offers is a hub-style service area. So let's say you don't know what's going on with your bike and even if you just want to talk about your bike," Solis said.

Cyco Therapy sells and repairs bikes. The shop is meeting the growing needs of the cyclist community in the Valley.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MADE IN THE 956 STORIES

"There's a lot of retail stores here, but a little bit of service shops. So I just wanted to bring that small town service shop to the city of mission," Solis said.

Solis says it's important to cater to all types of customers. From avid cyclists to the casual rider who just wants to stroll down the neighborhood.

"From the general purpose stuff to the really high-expensive stuff, I try to at least cater to my clients like that," Solis said.

Solis says Cyco Therapy can do it all.

The shop was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Mission Economic Development Corporation and their Downtown Assistance Program.

The program helps small businesses in downtown Mission.

"What that grant is going to help us do is it's going to improve this area, hopefully we can expand later down the line," Solis said. "So that's going to help us significantly on repairs and even just getting more service stands to put more bikes on the floor."

Solis says he's excited to see so many new cyclists in the Valley.

As the love for the sport grows, he hopes his shop will too. He wants to keep cyclists on the go for decades to come.

"Being from the Valley, and owning a Valley bicycle shop and being the sole proprietor, I am very proud to serve my community," Solis said.

If you're looking to repair your bike or get a new one, Solis has everything you need in-house.

Cyco Therapy Bike Shop in Mission is Made in the 956.

Watch the video above for the full story.