Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: Former Palmview star continues career as UTRGV walk-on

This week's Made in the 956 spotlights a former Palmview Lobo.

Abram Garcia walked onto the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley football team to continue his playing career.

"To keep going, to chase your dreams and don't stop. It doesn't matter that you're from the Valley, you can still make it," Garcia said.

Those are words Garcia has for kids growing up in the Valley.

He started playing football as a 5-year-old Valley kid himself, now, playing college football on Saturdays in the fall.

He spent his high school playing days as a star at Palmview. The last game of his senior year, things took a turn.

"I just heard a pop, and then I couldn't feel my leg. It was scary, they said it was a torn meniscus, but then the MRI showed it tore everything," Garcia said.

The knee injury put his dreams of playing in college on pause, but it didn't stop Garcia, it only fueled him.

"It was like a restart, rehabbing every day, working out every day. My leg, I lost all muscle in my leg, so like I had to restart things from square one," Garcia said.

As his rehab progressed, Garcia found out UTRGV football was hosting walk-on tryouts.

"It was that little kid in me saying, like, I want to play D1 football. That's always been my goal. When I tore it, I thought okay I was going to go to college, go work, but I just kept pushing myself and I tried out. I didn't think I was going to make it to be honest, but look at me now," Garcia said.

Garcia's number one supporter has always been his mom. She continues to be his guide through his journey in football, especially now at UTRGV.

"She's a single mother, so everything I'm doing out here in the field is for her. Seeing how strong she is mentally, it helps me be strong out here," Garcia said.

Abram Garcia is this week's Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition.

Watch the video above for the full story.