Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: Thomas Domian

A former McAllen Memorial Mustang in the spotlight on Made in the 956 — Vaqueros Edition.

Thomas Domian was an all-around athlete growing up, and a stand-out at McAllen Memorial.

He started his college career somewhere else before coming back home to the 956.

Domian said he didn't always think he was destined for the gridiron.

Basketball and baseball were the sports he initially gravitated towards before finding his way to football.

“My mom found me a place to play so after 5th grade, I just started to really love it, so it just became my passion,” Domian said.

At McAllen Memorial, Domian earned the Texas Sports Writers Association 5A All-State Second Team Honors as a senior by helping his team gain more than 4,000 rushing yards.

In the process, he helped lead the team to district, bi-district and area championships.

After McAllen Memorial, Domian decided to take his talents to Blinn College.

The Vaqueros brought Domian home as a transfer to add his skillset and leadership to their offensive line room.

“It makes me extremely proud. It makes me proud of myself and proud in the Valley because this is something the Valley deserves,” Domian said. “This is something that we've earned over the years and we deserve to have a division one football team here."

Thomas Domian is this week's Made in the 956 — Vaqueros Edition.

Watch the video for the full story.