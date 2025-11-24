x

UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 14

UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 14
2 hours 49 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, November 24 2025 Nov 24, 2025 November 24, 2025 3:34 PM November 24, 2025 in Sports - UTRGV Football

Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyle talks with UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush about the Vaqueros' victorious final game against East Texas A&M.

Watch the video below for the full interview:

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days