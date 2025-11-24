UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 14
Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyle talks with UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush about the Vaqueros' victorious final game against East Texas A&M.
Watch the video below for the full interview:
