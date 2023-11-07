Made In The 956: Birdie Bistro

When you think of breakfast in the Rio Grande Valley, nothing beats a good ol' breakfast taco.

One spot in the upper Valley is not only catching eyes with their unique decorations, they're also serving up a unique brunch experience.

One walk through the doors of Birdie Bistro in McAllen, and you're greeted by an array of pastel colors, chandeliers, flowers and more.

"Birdie Bistro has been open about six years," owner Fabien Vela said.

Vela says the design actually started before he was even around.

"The original girl who opened it up wanted it to be kind of girlie and feminine and things like that," Vela said. "When I got here, my wife walked in and said I can fix this up great. So my wife went crazy and did a whole bunch of things to it. She did some of the things that are kind of overwhelming when you go in there and look at it, but a lot of it I can attribute it to my late wife."

But this brunch hot spot is more than just looks, and it's more than just your regular ol' Tex-Mex breakfast spot.

"Part of why we're successful is we're a little different than most other restaurants in McAllen. We don't serve breakfast tacos. We kind of do more of an international type of Continental food," Vela said.

They serve things like pancakes and waffles, omelettes and even quiche.

"There's not a whole lot of places that serve quiche in the Valley, and we make it all in-house," Vela said.

And that's not at all.

"You know we're one of the few places in McAllen, or even in the Valley, that serves crêpes, and we have a savory crêpe and a sweet crêpe," Vela said. "Some people come for the quiche, some people come for the omelettes. We make our omelettes a little different, and then we've got some very good cakes and pastries and things like that. Most of our things are made fresh, in-house. We use the highest quality ingredients we can get. We try to provide a good quality product consistently so that when you come next week or next month or next year, you're going to get the same great food you had the first time you got here."

And of course, no brunch is complete without some bubbly.

"We do have mimosas, and we have several flavors of mimosas," Vela said. "Also, one of our other drinks that we have that is really good that people seem to come far and wide for is the sangria. We have a red sangria, a white sangria and a rose sangria."

And this little bird is spreading its wings.

"We're going to open up near the courthouse in Edinburg hopefully within the next six months are so," Vela said.

Vela is hoping that bird will be the word for years to come.

"Twenty years down the road, hopefully, that we have several of our own stores, and we'd like to franchise. It'd be great if there were 100 Birdie Bistros across Texas and the United States," Vela said.

Birdie Bistro in McAllen - Made In The 956.