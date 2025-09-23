Made in the 956: Harlingen nurse creates song to raise awareness on strokes

Knowing the signs of a stroke can potentially help save a life, but not all strokes are the same.

To help raise awareness on the different types, a Rio Grande Valley nurse created a unique song and dance.

You might have heard of the acronym FAST. It stands for Face, Arms, Speech and Time.

It's used to identify the signs of a stroke, but cerebellar strokes are a little different. They affect the part of the brain that controls coordination.

"There hasn't been anything created, in this aspect of a cerebellar stroke as far as the signs and symptoms," Neuroscience Department Registered Nurse Lucas Helforoush said.

That's why Helforoush created the Cerebellar Dance.

Helforoush is a stroke nurse at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. He treats a rare but serious type of condition that needs fast action.

"Creating a song about the cerebellar dance helps educate people about symptoms that are not so common in stroke," Head of the Neuroscience Department Dr. Ameer Hassan said.

Hassan says the dance is a great way to spread awareness.

"My generation, and younger, love music, we listen to it enough to understand it, and we'll pick up the symptoms on our parents, grandparents, I think that's what is important about this. So I'd love to get this out and basically teach it in elementary schools," Hassan said.

Helforoush even got some help from the Neuroscience Department to film a music video.

"The dance is also very important because the key features of a cerebellar stroke is the severe dizziness and the unsteadiness," Helforoush said.

Both Helforoush and Hassan want to educate patients not only in the Valley, but across the country.

"My hope for it, that it reaches out of the Valley and go to the other hospitals," Helforoush said.

Hassan says there are things we can do to live a healthier life and decrease our risk of having a stroke.

"I think if we listen to our doctors, and control our blood sugars and control our blood pressure in general we're going to have less heart attacks, less strokes," Hassan said.

The cerebellar dance is connecting patients through music.

That's why Lucas Helforoush is made in the 956.