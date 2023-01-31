Made in the 956 Update: Valley dance team hosting send-off performance, heading to national competition

Last June on "Made in the 956," our Trey Serna introduced you to the Brownsville Ballroom Elite Team from the Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

They're called "The Texas Heat," and they dance through a program called "Dancing Thru Life."

The team's competed regionally before, but for the first time ever, they're going to represent the entire Fred Astaire Dance Studios franchise at the national level.

They leave for Utah in a few weeks

. Before they go, they want to invite the public to their send-off performance.

It's happening on March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Kenmont Gym in Brownsville.

It's free and open to everyone.