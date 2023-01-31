x

Made in the 956 Update: Valley dance team hosting send-off performance, heading to national competition

6 hours 39 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, January 31 2023 Jan 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 9:33 AM January 31, 2023 in News - Local
By: Trey Serna

Last June on "Made in the 956," our Trey Serna introduced you to the Brownsville Ballroom Elite Team from the Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

For more Made in the 956 stories, click here. 

They're called "The Texas Heat," and they dance through a program called "Dancing Thru Life."

The team's competed regionally before, but for the first time ever, they're going to represent the entire Fred Astaire Dance Studios franchise at the national level.

They leave for Utah in a few weeks

. Before they go, they want to invite the public to their send-off performance.

It's happening on March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Kenmont Gym in Brownsville.

It's free and open to everyone.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days