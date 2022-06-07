Made in the 956: Brownsville dancing team competing on national stage for the first time

The Brownsville Ballroom Elite Team from the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Brownsville are making history.

The team has competed regionally, but now they're dancing their way to history through a program called "Dancing for Life."

"They're going to be representing the city of Brownsville, the state of Texas, and the entire Fred Astaire Dance Studios franchise because they've never had a Texas formation team, which is a dance team, compete at a national level," said Dr. Rebecca Rendon, Owner/Director, Fred Astaire Dance Studios Brownsville.

The students say they're nervous, but excited.

"I'm actually so nervous because we've never really competed against any other kids other than ourselves, but I'm really excited. I can't wait for all the other opportunities we have," said student Coral Garza.

The team's instructors used to be students of Dr. Rendon, and they even taught each other. Now, they're teaching the younger students and sharing in on the excitement.

"It's an amazing opportunity. It's not something that we feel our students would've had the opportunity to do. We're so grateful for all the people who are helping us get there," said instructor Lynnsie Allen.

Aside from practicing, the team is also working to raise money for their trip.

If you're interested in donating or sponsoring these students, contact Dr. Rendon at the studio.

Dr. Rebecca V. Rendon

Fred Astaire Dance Studios Brownsville

Owner/Director

925 W. Price Rd, Ste. B, Brownsville, TX 78520

rrendon@fredastaire.com

956-567-0420

The Brownsville Ballroom Elite Team - Made in the 956.