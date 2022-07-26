Made in the 956: Valley actress lands new role on Netflix series

Cyndee Rivera's acting dreams have come true. She recently landed a big recurring role on a very popular crime-drama TV show and also just got done filming a project with Netflix.

For more Made in the 956 stories, click here.

"I look back at my life now, and I was like 'This is what I was always doing, from the time I was super little,'" Rivera said.

Rivera is talking about acting, it's a bug she caught at an early age, acting in school and local plays.

"I knew very deeply that I wanted to be an actor, but I don't think I was outwardly pursuing it because I just didn't know it was possible at that time," Rivera said.

It wasn't until Rivera was studying pre-med in college that she decided to change course and got herself into the acting scene in Dallas.

"And that's when I was like 'Ok this is something I want to pursue,'" Rivera said.

She then moved to New York, went on auditions, found representation, and that's when things really took off.

"I am in the show Law and Order: SVU Special Victims Unit," Rivera said. "I auditioned for it and got a call from my team that said 'Hey, you booked this role of Detective Mia Ruz' and I did an episode with them, which was amazing."

Rivera reprised her role on the show three times.

"I can say that I'm on a show that's on Netflix, we just wrapped filming in Los Angeles," Rivera said. "It's a spin-off of a show that currently had four seasons on Netflix and they did a spin-off of it that I am so grateful to be a part of. It's amazing, I can't say anything about it yet, but when it gets released I hope everyone watches it."

For Rivera, remembering her roots and being able to inspire others is key.

"And that's why it's so important to do what you're doing," Rivera said. "Born in the 956, Made in the 956, because you get to see what's possible in our own community and to that point it's so funny because I still have my 956 number."

"My phone number is still—I’ve never changed it because I'm like, 'I'm 956', this is where I'm from," Rivera said.

"When I did the ABC showcase, and they ask you your home town, the pride I felt to be able to put McAllen, Texas on there and how much I wanted that to be," Rivera said. It's — I'm so proud to be a part of this community."

"It's so important to have that representation and to see that representation and to celebrate it, you know? It's really, really cool," Rivera said.

Cyndee Rivera: Made in the 956.