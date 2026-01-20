Made in the 956: Brothers turn dream into reality with coffee and bookshop in Edinburg

Two brothers with a love for coffee and books are learning what it takes to run a business at a young age.

What began as a dream has now become a reality where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee meets the escape of a book.

"We both love coffee, and I love books and we kind of created both things together. That's how the Caffeine Library happened," Jaime Montelongo said.

Carlos and Jaime Montelongo decided to become business owners and open The Caffeine Library.

Their vision was to provide a warm and cozy spot right across the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, where students could relax and study.

But starting a business at such a young age comes with challenges.

"I feel like being young business owners is exciting, but it does come with problems because this is our first time, and we're kind of learning as we go," Jaime said.

"There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes that nobody sees," Carlos said.

For the brothers, they say as first-time business owners they faced plenty of rejection.

"Being first time business owners, not a lot of places took us seriously. We never got to move forward with that kind of stuff, luckily the owners here were pretty great, and they trusted us," Jaime said.

Despite the early hurdles, the brothers say the reception has been positive. They have leaned on social media apps, like TikTok, to attract customers from across the Valley.

"Everyone that comes in says it feels like they're at their house. We're glad we can provide for the community as well, so they can come and study," Carlos said.

"There are a lot of readers in the Valley that aren't tended to, so to have a safe space for them is pretty great," Jaime said.

Channel 5 News spoke to some regulars about the shop and what it means to them.

"I had no idea that they were that young. It's an example for young entrepreneurs to push for their goals, if they can do it, anyone else can do it," Augusto Ruiz said.

"It's very homey, it's very comfortable to come out here, so it's very inviting," Esteban Cardenas said.

The Caffeine Library also hosts different events like open mic nights, film screenings and much more.

Both Jaime and Carlos hope to expand to a second location using the lessons they've learned to grow their dream even further.

The Caffeine Library is Made in the 956.

