Company proposes riverfront redevelopment project in Brownsville
A California company showed Brownsville and Cameron County leaders drawings of what the riverfront in downtown Brownsville could look like.
The drawings showed riverfront restaurants, stores, apartments, and hotels on the bank of the Rio Grande.
The city announced they are still waiting on a formal written request and proposal from the developer. The California-based company behind the plans said they're ready to create the plan.
"We are merely providing the capital to implement what it is they've agreed to and so, that paperwork has to get tightened up a little bit. It's going to take a little bit of time," Brownsville riverfront developer Sam Marasco said.
Brownsville and Cameron County leaders are working to create a joint reinvestment zone downtown. This would allow taxes collected in the area to be spent on the riverfront redevelopment project.
Land Grant Development LLC says they've shown interest in redeveloping the property along the Brownsville riverfront for more than 10 years.
