Records: Tamaulipas man caught transporting over $83K in cash for the Mexican cartel
A 36-year-old Tamaulipas man was charged with money laundering after he was caught with more than $83,000 in cash that was meant for the Mexican cartel, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Daniel Roel Gomez was arrested on Feb. 23, 2026 following a DPS traffic stop near Encino.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, cash was found in the center console of the vehicle Gomez was driving.
“Gomez advised the money was being transported to a coordinator for the Mexican cartel,” the complaint stated.
Records indicate Gomez was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Feb. 24, 2026 and released on a $5,000 bond on Thursday, Feb. 26.
More News
News Video
-
Repeat sex offender sentenced to 55 years by Hidalgo County judge
-
Pedestrian killed in Alamo hit-and-run crash
-
Roosevelt Industrial Park aims to bring jobs to Harlingen
-
Company proposes riverfront redevelopment project in Brownsville
-
Judge denies request to block evidence in Brownsville sailor's murder trial
Sports Video
-
UTRGV quarterback Garret Rangel discusses first padded practice with Vaqueros
-
UTRGV completes two-game sweep of Texas Southern
-
Playmaker: D'Aundre Canada leaves lasting legacy as McHi legend
-
St. Joseph Academy holds send off for state-bound boys soccer team
-
McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to...