Records: Tamaulipas man caught transporting over $83K in cash for the Mexican cartel

From left: Daniel Roel Gomez Quirin and the cash allegedly found in his vehicle. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 36-year-old Tamaulipas man was charged with money laundering after he was caught with more than $83,000 in cash that was meant for the Mexican cartel, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Daniel Roel Gomez was arrested on Feb. 23, 2026 following a DPS traffic stop near Encino.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, cash was found in the center console of the vehicle Gomez was driving.

“Gomez advised the money was being transported to a coordinator for the Mexican cartel,” the complaint stated.

Records indicate Gomez was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Feb. 24, 2026 and released on a $5,000 bond on Thursday, Feb. 26.