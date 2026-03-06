Roosevelt Industrial Park aims to bring jobs to Harlingen

A new development in Harlingen aims to bring jobs to the city while also adding a new space for neighbors to enjoy.

The project is called Roosevelt Industrial Park. The industrial park will be located near Roosevelt Avenue and Interstate 69E.

The Harlingen Economic Development Corporation says the project includes about 70 acres of land with an investment of nearly $2 million.

A large detention pond is being built to help with flooding. The area around the pond will also serve as a community space, featuring a hike and bike trail, basketball courts, and a playground.

Harlingen EDC CEO Orlando Campos said the main goal is jobs and money for Harlingen.

"We hope that by doing that, it opens up more job opportunities for our residents here in the community and in the area itself, and also bring in new taxable investment that can help generate tax revenue for the city," Campos said.

Officials say the next step will be building roads and utilities inside the industrial park.