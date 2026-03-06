Pedestrian killed in Alamo hit-and-run crash

The Alamo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

Police said the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Frontage Road, near the Alamo Rec RV Park.

The male victim has not been identified and police have not yet identified a suspect or a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.