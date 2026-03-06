Hidalgo County officials to host ribbon cutting for floodwater project

The Hidalgo County Urban County Program, Precinct 1 and, Drainage District No. 1 will host a ribbon cutting for the Main Floodwater Channel Expansion Project.

According to a news release, the long-anticipated investment represents a significant upgrade to the county's flood control system, delivering increased stormwater capacity and stronger protection for hundreds of thousands of residents across the region.

"This project represents years of planning, coordination, and responsible investment in our region’s future," Hidalgo County Urban County Program Director Dr. Joel Rivera said. "Expanding this channel strengthens the backbone of our regional system and gives nearly 400,000 residents with greater peace of mind during heavy rain events. It is a smart, strategic investment that will serve Hidalgo County for generations."

Hidalgo County voters approved a $190 million Drainage District Bond back in 2018 to fund dozens of flood control projects countywide.

According to the news release, the Main Floodwater Channel Expansion Project complements that bond program, as many of those projects ultimately discharge into the Main Floodwater Channel. Increasing its capacity ensures that the broader system functions as designed and delivers long-term protection for residents.

The Main Floodwater Channel Expansion Project will have a tremendous mitigation impact in Hidalgo County and across the State of Texas, according to the news release. Flooding in Hidalgo County has long been tied to the saturation of the Main Floodwater Channel.

When the channel reaches capacity, hundreds of regional drainage systems across Hidalgo and Willacy counties are unable to discharge into it, causing water to back up into neighborhoods and roadways.

The news release said an extensive analysis by Hidalgo County and the Drainage District determined that expanding approximately 20 miles of the channel from its average width of 150 feet to roughly 350 to 400 feet would deliver the most immediate and cost-effective regional benefit by more than doubling its capacity and adding millions of cubic yards of storm-water storage.

The entire project cost $20 million and was completed in two phases.

For Phase I, awarded in 2015, the Texas General Land Office provided $9,858,499.20 in funding. Phase II, awarded in 2016, totaled $9,962,444.40. Construction on both phases began on November 30, 2021, and has now been completed, according to the news release.

The project is expected to benefit an estimated 397,800 residents, including 212,783 low-to-moderate income residents.

Representatives from the Office of U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez and the Texas General Land Office, who were instrumental in securing funding for this project, are expected to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled for April 2, north of FM 1015 in Edcouch.