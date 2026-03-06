Harlingen police arrest man accused of assaulting estranged wife

The Harlingen Police Department arrested a man who allegedly assaulted his estranged wife during a domestic disturbance.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Treasure Hills Boulevard in reference to a reported disturbance involving an assault.

Harlingen police officers located a woman who had sustained injuries during the incident.

Preliminary investigation indicated the suspect, identified as the victim's estranged husband, assaulted the woman during a domestic disturbance, according to the news release.

The suspect was detained by officers and taken into custody. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5400.