Judge denies request to block evidence in Brownsville sailor's murder trial
The judge rejected a request from the man accused of killing Brownsville Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz.
The suspect was identified as Jeremiah Copeland and his request to block cell phone evidence from the trial was denied.
Resendiz was killed in 2025 while stationed in Virginia. Though her family lives in the Rio Grande Valley and her funeral services were held in Brownsville, the murder trial is occurring in Virginia.
A LULAC member will be present at the trial to represent the family.
"What he mentioned was that that evidence would have already would have been discovered anyways regardless of the motion, how the motion was presented," LULAC member Danitza James said. "The family believes that justice can be served and we are here to make sure that that happens."
Copeland's trial is scheduled for June.
