Made in the 956: San Juan singer Myrka

Thousands of people know her as Myrka after a TikTok she filmed of herself performing a cover of Lola Young’s “Messy” went viral.

Myrka Chapa, a San Juan native, said her passion for music is something that started at a young age.

“I feel like it connects me a lot emotionally to what I’m feeling and it’s a way of expressing myself,” Myrka said. “I started songwriting when I was 8, started performing when I was 11."

That love of music continues today. From soul to pop to Spanish music, Myrka said she enjoys doing it all.

One of her original songs that she co-wrote with Sin Bandera’s Pavel Cal, “Long Game,” is already on streaming platforms.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MADE IN THE 956 STORIES

“My songwriting is a very emotional process, it's a very vulnerable process, and I have had to learn to be vulnerable,” Myrka said.

Myrka is making sure her audience feels the emotions of every lyric in her music. She said her growth in her career and the visibility she's received is all thanks to the Rio Grande Valley.

“If you love the Valley, the Valley is going to love you,” Myrka said. “It really just hit me in the most positive way, but I do love the Valley and the Valley has done so much for me."

That support for her music has landed her several opening acts for Sin Bandera, Grupo Frontera and more.

“I see myself working with big names and singing in big stages, and just sharing my love for music with other people,” Myrka said.

Myrka is Made in the 956.