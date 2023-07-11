Made in the 956: Valley company named one of the best workplaces in Texas

Great Place To Work, and Fortune Magazine are out with their list of the best places to work in Texas.

One valley company made the list this year.

Nick Rhodes is the president and CEO of Rhodes Enterprises.

"We build communities. So we're a real estate developer and home builder primarily in the Rio Grande Valley," Rhodes said.

The company is headquartered in McAllen, and they're doing more than just building homes, they're building a great place to work.

So much so that Great Place To Work, and Fortune Magazine named Rhodes Enterprises as one of the best places to work in Texas. They came in at number 62.

"It was really exciting. I think mainly for our team members. It was an honor to get recognized," Rhodes said.

On their website, written under their core values, there's one that Rhodes says they especially pay attention to.

"We really want to put our team members first in everything. We want to celebrate their accomplishments. We want to compensate them accordingly. Furthermore, we have a profit-sharing program," Rhodes said. "And another function, we've had a lot of growth over the past 10 years and about 70 percent of our managers were all promoted from within. So we hire a lot of younger people. We want to train them and give them an opportunity to move up in the company, so that's been really exciting to see that as well."

The company's growth isn't slowing down.

"A lot of it, is our business model. To develop great communities and be vertically integrated, we buy the land, design a really nice place to live. We build all the homes, we maintain the communities and... we create a lot of value for them, and it's caused a lot of demand for our product. So we open up in new cities, and we're blessed with great sales and people want to live there, and that drives more people to live in our communities."

People will be seeing a lot more from Rhodes Enterprises for years to come.

"So we set this goal back in 2015 that we wanted to build a thousand homes by the year 2027. So that's what we're pushing for really hard right now. So we're trying to be in 25 plus communities and open up in new areas, and then continue to grow and create a lot more opportunities to grow our team members. For them to have more personal growth and as well as the company growth. We want that to be aligned, if the company grows, we want our team members to grow with us as well."

Rhodes Enterprises, creating, building and Made In The 956.