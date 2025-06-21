Major power outage reported in Weslaco

Photo credit: MGN Online

A major power outage is affecting traffic, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

The power outage is affecting the areas near Westgate and Sugarcane drives, police said in a Saturday social media post.

An outage map from Magic Valley Electric Cooperative shows over 4,000 thousand outages as of noon Saturday in the Weslaco area.

At about 12:50 p.m., only 56 outages were reported.

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative is aware of the outage and is actively working to restore power as quickly as possible, police said.

Channel 5 News reached out to MVEC for additional details. Check back for updates.