Major power outage reported in Weslaco

6 hours 26 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, June 21 2025 Jun 21, 2025 June 21, 2025 12:36 PM June 21, 2025 in News - Local
A major power outage is affecting traffic, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

The power outage is affecting the areas near Westgate and Sugarcane drives, police said in a Saturday social media post.

An outage map from Magic Valley Electric Cooperative shows over 4,000 thousand outages as of noon Saturday in the Weslaco area. 

At about 12:50 p.m., only 56 outages were reported. 

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative is aware of the outage and is actively working to restore power as quickly as possible, police said.

Channel 5 News reached out to MVEC for additional details. Check back for updates.

