Major power outage reported in Weslaco
A major power outage is affecting traffic, according to the Weslaco Police Department.
The power outage is affecting the areas near Westgate and Sugarcane drives, police said in a Saturday social media post.
An outage map from Magic Valley Electric Cooperative shows over 4,000 thousand outages as of noon Saturday in the Weslaco area.
At about 12:50 p.m., only 56 outages were reported.
Magic Valley Electric Cooperative is aware of the outage and is actively working to restore power as quickly as possible, police said.
Channel 5 News reached out to MVEC for additional details. Check back for updates.
