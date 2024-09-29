Man arrested for allegedly robbing convenience store in Starr County

The Starr County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly robbing a convenience store on Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to Mr. Nava's Convenience Store in Falcon Heights. Employees said an armed male subject, identified as 18-year-old Elijah Whitehead, pointed a handgun in their direction and demanded money.

The sheriff's office said Whitehead fled the scene into the brush area after obtaining the money. U.S. Border Patrol later found and detained Whitehead.

Two other individuals, identified as 20-year-old Alfredo Sanchez and 20-year-old Izabella Marroquin, were also arrested at the scene on separate and unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing.