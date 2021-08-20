Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter following deadly crash in Pharr
The man police say is responsible for a fatal crash in Pharr made his first appearance before a judge.
Christian Salazar is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxicated assault.
Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to the 900 block of east Nolana Thursday at about 2 a.m. where they discovered that a blue Hyundai, driven by Salazar, struck the rear of a blue GMC Terrain.
The GMC Terrain was traveling at a slow pace with hazard lights, according to a news release from the Pharr Police Department.
Salazar’s passenger, identified as Carlos Gonzalez, 31, was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.
Police said they could detect a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from the defendant. He was arrested at the scene.
Salazar was convicted of driving while intoxicated in May.
Bond for Salazar was set at $350,000
