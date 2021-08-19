1 dead, driver arrested after early-morning crash in Pharr

Pharr police arrested the driver of a vehicle they say caused an early morning crash that left one person dead.

Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to the 900 block of east Nolana Thursday at about 2 a.m. where they discovered that a blue Hyundai struck the rear of a blue GMC Terrain.

The GMC Terrain was traveling at a slow pace with hazard lights, according to a news release from the Pharr Police Department.

“As a result of the collision, the front passenger in the Blue Hyundai was critically injured and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the news release stated. “The driver of the blue Hyundai was arrested at location.”

The investigation is ongoing, the release stated.