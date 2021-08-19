1 dead, driver arrested after early-morning crash in Pharr
Pharr police arrested the driver of a vehicle they say caused an early morning crash that left one person dead.
Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to the 900 block of east Nolana Thursday at about 2 a.m. where they discovered that a blue Hyundai struck the rear of a blue GMC Terrain.
The GMC Terrain was traveling at a slow pace with hazard lights, according to a news release from the Pharr Police Department.
“As a result of the collision, the front passenger in the Blue Hyundai was critically injured and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the news release stated. “The driver of the blue Hyundai was arrested at location.”
The investigation is ongoing, the release stated.
More News
News Video
-
1 dead, driver arrested after early-morning crash in Pharr
-
Hidalgo County reports 93 school students testing positive for COVID-19
-
Sheriff: Homicide investigation underway north of Weslaco
-
Job fairs in Brownsville, McAllen also administering COVID vaccines
-
Sheriff: Homicide investigation underway north of Weslaco