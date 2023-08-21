Man dies after bee attack in Edinburg

A 71-year-old man has died after being attacked by bees in Edinburg.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to the 7100 block of Terry Road at around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a Twitter post by sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra wrote deputies were able to pull the victim away from the bees, but he became unresponsive.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.