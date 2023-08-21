x

Man dies after bee attack in Edinburg

2 hours 38 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, August 21 2023 Aug 21, 2023 August 21, 2023 4:50 PM August 21, 2023 in News - Local

A 71-year-old man has died after being attacked by bees in Edinburg.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to the 7100 block of Terry Road at around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a Twitter post by sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra wrote deputies were able to pull the victim away from the bees, but he became unresponsive.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.

