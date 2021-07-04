Man dies after rollover crash in Cameron County

Photo Credit: MGN Online

One person is dead after a rollover crash in Cameron County Saturday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Weber Road near Rangerville Road at approximately 11:56 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a red 2002 GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Weber Road, a gravel road, at an unsafe speed and entered into a left side skid then turned onto its side.

The driver, Los Indios resident Israel Moreno, 66, sustained major injuries and died at the scene.