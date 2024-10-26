Man dies following auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg

A 65-year-old man died Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Edinburg.

A city of Edinburg spokesperson said the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 600 block of north Jackson Road.

Edinburg police officers responding to the scene discovered a male pedestrian — identified as Edinburg resident Israel Garcia — had been struck by a Ford Explorer. Officers immediately initiated lifesaving measures and the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the female driver of the Ford Explorer remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.