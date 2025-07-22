Man found dead in Edinburg drainage ditch drowned, report says
Following a medical examination, the cause of death for a 56-year-old man found dead in an Edinburg drainage ditch has been ruled as drowning, according to a spokesperson with the city of Edinburg.
The spokesperson said no signs of foul play were found in the death of Jose David Martinez.
RELATED STORY: Man found dead in an Edinburg canal identified
As previously reported, Martinez was found near the 2600 block of W. Sprague Road and had been reported missing before being found.
Preliminary information suggested Martinez may have suffered from a medical condition.
