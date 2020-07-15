Man in custody following officer-involved shooting in McAllen

Multiple McAllen police units were seen near a Burger King on 23rd Street and Pecan on Tuesday night.

According to the McAllen Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle burglary.

Officers found the stolen vehicle, a white 2013 Chevrolet pick up truck and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect refused to stop and drove over the curb and onto the Burger King parking at Quince and 23rd Street.

When responding officers approached the vehicle, the suspect refused to exit and attempted to drive off.

One officer drew his weapon and fired multiple shots at the suspect as he attempted to drive off in his direction.

The suspect struck an officer’s unit to exit the Burger King parking lot.

According to a news release from the police department, another responding officer drew his weapon and discharged against the suspect as he drove towards him. The vehicle suffered a flat tire and the vehicle stopped.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his right upper thigh. He was transported to a local hospital and according to the police does not appear to have a life threatening injury.

The suspect was placed in custody.

According to the police, the suspect has been tentatively identified as Enrique Garza, 42 years old, with a last known address at McAllen.