Man killed in expressway auto-pedestrian accident in Pharr identified

The man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on Expressway 83 in Pharr has been identified by police, according to city of Pharr spokesperson Michael Martinez.

Martinez said the victim was 54-year-old Oscar Castillo, of Pharr. He was attempting to cross the expressway when he was struck by a vehicle on February 21. The driver remained at the scene.

Martinez said the driver will not face any charges.