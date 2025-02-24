Man killed in expressway auto-pedestrian accident in Pharr identified
The man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on Expressway 83 in Pharr has been identified by police, according to city of Pharr spokesperson Michael Martinez.
Martinez said the victim was 54-year-old Oscar Castillo, of Pharr. He was attempting to cross the expressway when he was struck by a vehicle on February 21. The driver remained at the scene.
RELATED STORY: Pharr police investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash on the expressway
Martinez said the driver will not face any charges.
