Pharr police investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash on the expressway

A fatal auto-pedestrian accident caused a lane closure on West Interstate 2 in Pharr on Friday, according to city of Pharr spokesperson Michael Martinez.

Martinez said a man was killed after attempting to cross the interstate and was struck by a vehicle at the 1600 block of West I-2. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The city of Pharr sent out an alert warning drivers of traffic delays due to the accident. Traffic was reduced to one lane from Cage Boulevard to Jackson Road on the interstate.

All lanes on the expressway have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.