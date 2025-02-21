x

Pharr police investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash on the expressway

Pharr police investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash on the expressway
9 hours 41 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2025 Feb 21, 2025 February 21, 2025 1:24 PM February 21, 2025 in News - Local

A fatal auto-pedestrian accident caused a lane closure on West Interstate 2 in Pharr on Friday, according to city of Pharr spokesperson Michael Martinez.

Martinez said a man was killed after attempting to cross the interstate and was struck by a vehicle at the 1600 block of West I-2. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The city of Pharr sent out an alert warning drivers of traffic delays due to the accident. Traffic was reduced to one lane from Cage Boulevard to Jackson Road on the interstate.

All lanes on the expressway have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days