Man sentenced to life in prison following deadly McAllen motel stabbings

Carlos Antonio Cardenas Jr. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

An Alamo man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing two people at a McAllen Motel 6.

Carlos Antonio Cardenas Jr, 29, pleaded guilty to charges of capital murder of multiple persons and criminal attempted murder, court records show.

The state was seeking the death penalty had the case gone to trial, court records show.

Cardenas had been in custody since the deadly stabbing incident that took place at the Motel 6 on the 700 block of Expressway 83 on March 18, 2023.

According to previous reports, officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a report of a bleeding man at the front desk of the hotel.

READ ABOUT THE INITIAL ARREST HERE

Officers at the scene found two male stabbing victims on the grounds of the hotel — identified as 45-year-old Keith Henry Cole of Virginia and 42-year-old Luis Eduardo Garza. Both men died at the scene.

Cardenas was found at the scene with a knife near one of the victims.

Ernest Galvan was identified in the indictment as a third individual that Cardenas “failed” to murder. He was found at an adjacent property.

Drug paraphernalia was seized at the location, McAllen police previously said.

Court records show Cardenas is receiving 817 days of jail credit as part of his plea agreement.