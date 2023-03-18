Police: Alamo man in custody in connection with fatal stabbing at McAllen Motel 6

A 27-year-old Alamo man is in custody after a Saturday stabbing at a McAllen motel left two people dead, according to a news release.

A third victim was also involved in the stabbing, but police didn’t provide his status.

Officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to the Motel 6 on the 700 block of Expressway 83 at around 6:25 a.m. after a report of a bleeding man at the front desk, according to a news release.

The victim reported a man on the second floor stairway by the pool who was possibly intoxicated and had weapons, and asked the front desk to not call police because “they will kill her too,” the news release stated.

Officers at the scene found two males at the parking lot and at the second floor of the motel, who died at the scene.

Another man, identified as Carlos Antonio Cardenas, was found at the scene with a knife, police said. He’s expected to face multiple charges, including murder, the news release added.

The news release identified the stabbing victims as a Black 45-year-old man from Richmond, Virginia, and a Hispanic42-year-old male.

The third stabbing victim was reportedly at an adjacent property. Their identities have yet to be disclosed.

Autopsies were ordered, and drug paraphernalia were seized at the location, the news release said,.