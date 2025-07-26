Marching band practice underway at Edinburg High School

The Edinburg High School Bobcats’ Marching Band is gearing up for the football team's first game of the season in August.

“I’m just really excited… it’s my last year and I want to show up and show out,” band member Aimee Prado said. “It’s hot, but it excites me to see the color guard and just see how everybody's improving and the progress we're gonna make this year."

The Bobcat Band is not only learning formations, they're also learning how to handle the heat.

“This year we have had a few instances where people have felt sick, so usually we talk to them,” Prado said. “[We ask them] ‘do you need water? Do you want to sit out? How are you feeling? We usually ask them frequently so we know how everybody's doing."

Band Director Jason Rogers said students are reminded to stay hydrated throughout the day, and to eat before practices.

The band only practices outside during certain times of the day to avoid the heat.

“We practice in the mornings and we divide our time up between 15 minutes, and then a break and then we come in once it gets too hot,” Rogers said.

If something does happen, Rogers said the band directors are prepared.

“We're all CPR certified, we have ice pods in case of heat exhaustion,” Rogers said.

