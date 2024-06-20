x

Mascota de la Semana: Sadie en busca de un hogar

Mascota de la Semana: Sadie en busca de un hogar
6 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2024 Jun 20, 2024 June 20, 2024 2:27 PM June 20, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Alex Ruiz, representante de 'Palm Valley Animal Society' visita Noticias RGV para presentarnos a Sadie, la mascota de la semana. 

Para más información sobre las mascotas en adopción en 'Palm Valley Animal Society', visite: https://www.pvastx.org/

Número de contacto: (956) 720-4563

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days