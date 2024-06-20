Mascota de la Semana: Sadie en busca de un hogar
Alex Ruiz, representante de 'Palm Valley Animal Society' visita Noticias RGV para presentarnos a Sadie, la mascota de la semana.
Para más información sobre las mascotas en adopción en 'Palm Valley Animal Society', visite: https://www.pvastx.org/
Número de contacto: (956) 720-4563
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
