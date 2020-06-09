Mass food distribution event to be held in Edinburg

A food distribution event is set to take place from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at in Edinburg.

Tuesday’s event will be the second time the Food Bank RGV collaborates with the Bert Ogden Arena for a mass food distribution event.

Pre-registration for the event will be at the Bert Ogden Arena, then residents will be redirected to the H-E-B Park to receive the food - drivers must have an empty car trunk ready before the event.

Food Bank RGV CEO Stuart Haniff says back in May, they were able to feed four times the amount of families.

Anyone who wishes to attend can register at the Bert Ogden Arena – residents must bring a photo ID, proof of residence, and must be wearing a mask.

Correction: This story has been edited to correctly display the pre-registration and distribution locations.