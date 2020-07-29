May, Dodgers to face Javier, Astros

By The

Associated Press



Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2, third in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (3-2, first in the NL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Astros finished 60-21 in home games in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last season while striking out 10.3 hitters per game.

The Dodgers went 47-34 on the road in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.