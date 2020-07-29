May, Dodgers to face Javier, Astros
By The
Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2, third in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (3-2, first in the NL West)
Houston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
The Astros finished 60-21 in home games in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last season while striking out 10.3 hitters per game.
The Dodgers went 47-34 on the road in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last season.
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).
Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).
