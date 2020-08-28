May scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Texas

Los Angeles Dodgers (24-9, first in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (11-19, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Dustin May (1-1, 2.79 ERA) Texas: Mike Minor (0-5, 6.75 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Mookie Betts and the Dodgers will take on the Rangers Friday.

The Rangers are 8-8 on their home turf. Texas ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .208 batting average, Nick Solak leads the team with an average of .269.

The Dodgers are 13-4 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .473, good for second in the National League. Mookie Betts leads the club with a .615 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solak leads the Rangers with 28 hits and is batting .269.

Betts leads the Dodgers with 35 hits and is batting .287.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye), Elvis Andrus: (back).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Pedro Baez: (groin), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring).

