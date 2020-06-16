Mayor says George Floyd's body will return to Houston
HOUSTON (AP) - The mayor of Houston says the body of George Floyd will be returning to Texas. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner didn't offer additional details Saturday. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck during an arrest. His death has sparked tense protests across the country. Floyd grew up in Houston before moving to Minnesota.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
