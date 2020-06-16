x

Mayor says George Floyd's body will return to Houston

HOUSTON (AP) - The mayor of Houston says the body of George Floyd will be returning to Texas. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner didn't offer additional details Saturday. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck during an arrest. His death has sparked tense protests across the country. Floyd grew up in Houston before moving to Minnesota.

