McAllen ISD sending donations to flood victims in Kerr County
McAllen ISD will be sending a trailer full of donated items to help flood victims in Kerr County on Wednesday, according to a news release.
The items were collected as part of the district’s Fill the Bus for Kerr County campaign, where community members were asked to drop off donations to fill a school bus.
The campaign started on Monday and was supposed to end on Wednesday. On Tuesday morning, the district announced they were ending the campaign early due to a "heavy outpour of support from the community.”
The trailer will be driving to the Food Bank of San Antonio
