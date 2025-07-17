McAllen ISD sending donations to flood victims in Kerr County

McAllen ISD will be sending a trailer full of donated items to help flood victims in Kerr County on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The items were collected as part of the district’s Fill the Bus for Kerr County campaign, where community members were asked to drop off donations to fill a school bus.

The campaign started on Monday and was supposed to end on Wednesday. On Tuesday morning, the district announced they were ending the campaign early due to a "heavy outpour of support from the community.”

The trailer will be driving to the Food Bank of San Antonio