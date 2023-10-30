McAllen ISD student selected for Bezos Scholars Program

A McAllen Independent School District student is one of 17 across the country and Africa selected to be a part of the Bezos Scholars Program.

The program is a year-long leadership development program. To be selected as a scholar, students have to submit an application identifying a problem in their community that they want to find solutions for.

"Getting into this and inciting change within my community is so, so important for me," McAllen ISD student David Munoz said.

Muñoz was seven years old when he immigrated to the U.S. from Monterrey, Mexico. He grew up in a household that was no stranger to financial struggles.

"Like everything was about money, like...how are we going to pay for this?" Muñoz said.

That sparked his interest in finances. He began doing his own research at home on budgeting.

He realized many other people in the Valley are going through the same struggle.

After surveying over 60 classmates, he found that only 30 percent had an understanding of finances.

Muñoz decided to do something about it. He founded FLARE, an initiative to promote financial literacy amongst RGV youth to lower poverty rates.

Through the Bezos Scholar Program, Muñoz was given $1,000 to fund his initiative. He is hoping to raise more funding to expand community outreach.

Watch the video above for the full story.