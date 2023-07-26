McAllen ISD superintendent named as lone finalist for superintendent position at Harlingen CISD

McAllen ISD’s current superintendent was named the lone finalist for the superintendent position at Harlingen CISD, according to a news release.

McAllen ISD Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez was unanimously selected for the position by the Harlingen CISD school board on Tuesday.

“Dr. Gonzalez is currently serving as the Superintendent of McAllen ISD, the news release stated. “We believe that his experience, ideas and passion for educating the students of Harlingen CISD will help us build on the successes of our district moving forward.”

Gonzalez’s bio page on the McAllen ISD website says he has been serving as superintendent for that school district since 2016.

The McAllen school board will hold a special meeting Thursday evening to discuss and possibly appoint an acting superintendent, according to a letter from board president Debbie Crane Aliseda.

“Rest assured; we do have a transition plan in place should Dr. Gonzalez accept a position with Harlingen CISD,” the letter stated. “We will stay resolute and focused as we work hard toward our common goal of making the district even better. We will do this collaboratively to empower our students to thrive and succeed in their academic journey.”

Under state law, Gonzalez cannot be hired as superintendent until after a 21-day waiting period.

Read the full letter from Aliseda below:

Dear McAllen ISD parents, staff, and community,

I hope you are well. I want to bring you up to date on recent developments concerning our Superintendent, Dr. Gonzalez, and the leadership of our beloved school district.

As you may know, Dr. Gonzalez has been named the sole finalist for the superintendent position with Harlingen CISD. Now begins a 21-day waiting period before they can officially offer him a contract.

For 25 years, including seven years as Superintendent, Dr. Gonzalez has made significant contributions to our school community. Under his transformative leadership, our district has achieved remarkable success and become a shining example of educational excellence across the state. His dedication and tireless efforts have not only earned McAllen ISD a state “A-rating” multiple times but also has fostered strong community relationships.

Rest assured; we do have a transition plan in place should Dr. Gonzalez accept a position with Harlingen CISD. We have called a Special Board Meeting for 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Dr. Ricardo Chapa Board Room in the McAllen ISD Administration Building. At this meeting, there will be discussion and the possible appointment of an Acting Superintendent. We will share more details at the appropriate time.

We will stay resolute and focused as we work hard toward our common goal of making the district even better. We will do this collaboratively to empower our students to thrive and succeed in their academic journey.

Thank you for your ongoing support and collaboration. Together, McAllen ISD will continue to deliver the exceptional education our students deserve.

Sincerely,

Debbie Crane Aliseda

President

McAllen ISD Board of Trustees