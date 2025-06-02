McAllen man caught with over 2 pounds of meth pleads guilty
A 34-year-old man from McAllen faces up to life in federal prison after he was caught with over two pounds of meth he was attempting to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District.
Michael Luera was selling methamphetamine in the Rio Grande Valley area, according to the news release. He pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Luera was arrested on Dec. 12, 2024 after he sold approximately 252 grams of the drug.
A search of his vehicle led to the discovery of an additional 1,000 grams of meth, or more than two pounds.
Multiple bags of cash and a loaded firearm were also found in the vehicle, the news release stated.
Sentencing for Luera was set for Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, the news release added.
He will remain in custody pending his sentencing.
