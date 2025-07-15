McAllen man convicted of killing roommate with machete sentenced to 60 years

The man charged with killing an El Salvador national in McAllen with a machete has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, according to court records.

Court records say Hector Neptaly Reyes Mendoza was found guilty of murder by a jury on July 11. On Monday, he was sentenced to 60 years in prison with 353 days of time served.

Mendoza announced during his sentencing his wish to appeal the verdict, according to court records.

On June 6, 2024, the decomposing body of 47-year-old Jose Edgardo Sorto was found in Mendoza's room at a residence at the 2000 block of Houston Avenue in McAllen. He had been killed with a machete.

A second suspect was also arrested in connection with Sorto's murder. Mario Nelson Amaya, 57, was charged with false report to a peace officer in connection with the investigation.