McAllen Memorial goes undefeated en route to District 31-5A title

MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial girls soccer has dominated all season. They went undefeated, becoming the 31-5A district champions. They knocked off city rival McAllen High 8-Year district title reign.

The lady mustangs will face off against Brownsville Porter next Tuesday in the Bi-District round of playoffs. Click on the video for more on the teams journey ahead of the post season.