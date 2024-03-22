x

McAllen Memorial goes undefeated en route to District 31-5A title

By: Daniella Hernandez

MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial girls soccer has dominated all season. They went undefeated, becoming the 31-5A district champions. They knocked off city rival McAllen High 8-Year district title reign. 

The lady mustangs will face off against Brownsville Porter next Tuesday in the Bi-District round of playoffs. Click on the video for more on the teams journey ahead of the post season. 

