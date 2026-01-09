McAllen nightclub linked to deadly crash permanently shuts down

A McAllen nightclub linked to a deadly crash has been ordered by a court to permanently shut down.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos confirmed the closure of Noxx Nightclub to Channel 5 News.

According to court records, the building housing Noxx Nightclub is owned by TBE Tax and Notary LLC. They will not be allowed to have any individuals related to Noxx in the building or allow them to operate under a different name.

Failure to comply with the court will result in penalties and immediate closure.

Noxx Nightclub was linked to a deadly single-vehicle crash that killed 25-year-old Jacob Rodriguez. He was in a vehicle with six other individuals when the car they were traveling in rolled over on North Bicentennial Boulevard.

A passenger told police they had all been drinking at Noxx Nightclub, including the 18-year-old driver, Gabriela Nunez Garcia.

Garcia was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and five counts of intoxication assault.