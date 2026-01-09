Man killed following Cameron County bee attack

A man was pronounced dead Friday after he was attacked by bees, Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño said.

The attack was reported at around 3:45 p.m. on Orphanage Road and FM 506 outside the Tierra Bonita community.

“By the time sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, the man was pronounced deceased,” Treviño said.

According to Treviño, the man was doing work in the area when the attack happened.

The man’s identity will not be released at this time, Treviño said.