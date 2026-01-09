Man killed following Cameron County bee attack
A man was pronounced dead Friday after he was attacked by bees, Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño said.
The attack was reported at around 3:45 p.m. on Orphanage Road and FM 506 outside the Tierra Bonita community.
“By the time sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, the man was pronounced deceased,” Treviño said.
According to Treviño, the man was doing work in the area when the attack happened.
The man’s identity will not be released at this time, Treviño said.
More News
News Video
-
Man killed following Cameron County bee attack
-
Following lawsuit, McAllen nightclub linked to deadly crash agrees to shut down
-
Consumer Reports: How to break up with your nonstick pans
-
Edinburg police seeking suspects accused of robbing convenience store at gunpoint
-
4 Valley school districts to receive additional support for mental health services
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Lopez shines in Day 2 of Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Former UTRGV star receiver Tony Diaz transfers to Iowa
-
RGV East football stars forming bond ahead of All-Star Game
-
Pioneer & Brownsville Veterans shine with shutouts in Brownsville ISD tournament
-
UTRGV Men's basketball continue conference play on the road against East Texas...