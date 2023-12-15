McAllen Passport Department urges the public to have their passports ready for their holiday trips
The McAllen Passport Department is asking those who are taking a trip out of the states this holiday season to make sure your passport is ready to go.
Marisa Sepulveda with the McAllen Passport Department says you may have to pay a fee of $60 to have it expedited, and that the expedited passport process can take up to five weeks.
For more information, contact the McAllen Passport Department at 956-681-1450.
