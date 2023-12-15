x

McAllen Passport Department urges the public to have their passports ready for their holiday trips

1 hour 16 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2023 Dec 15, 2023 December 15, 2023 7:27 PM December 15, 2023 in News - Local

The McAllen Passport Department is asking those who are taking a trip out of the states this holiday season to make sure your passport is ready to go.

Marisa Sepulveda with the McAllen Passport Department says you may have to pay a fee of $60 to have it expedited, and that the expedited passport process can take up to five weeks.

For more information, contact the McAllen Passport Department at 956-681-1450.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days