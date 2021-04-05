McAllen PD continuing to investigate fatal vehicle collision

The McAllen Police Department is continuing to investigate a collision between two vehicles that killed two people and hospitalized five other individuals last week.

Officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of 2nd Street and Bus. 83 on Tuesday, March 30 shortly after 1:40 a.m. according to department spokesman Lt. Joel Morales.

At the scene, police encountered a blue passenger vehicle with its driver - Christian Seferino Trejo, 27 – dead. The other victim in the collision was Allison Gonzalez, 12, a passenger in a silver van that was involved in the according to Morales.

Four other people in the van were taken to the hospital with one of them in critical condition. A passenger in the blue vehicle was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, Morales said.