McAllen PD seeking aggravated assault suspect

Jorge Alejandro Palos Cantu. Photo Credit: McAllen Police Department.

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

A municipal court judge issued an arrest warrant for Jorge Alejandro Palos Cantu, 30, known as “Flaco” and “Demonio.”

Cantu is described as a Hispanic male weighing about 135 pounds with a height of 5’6. He has brown hair and brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his stomach, arms and neck.

Those with information on Cantu’s location are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.